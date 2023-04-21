Analysts Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT at $87.86

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $98.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.52.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

