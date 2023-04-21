Analyzing Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IPG Photonics and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $137.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.45%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.64%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

63.5% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IPG Photonics and Allegro MicroSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.43 billion 3.82 $109.91 million $1.97 58.56 Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 10.43 $119.41 million $0.77 54.38

Allegro MicroSystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IPG Photonics. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 7.69% 4.82% 4.20% Allegro MicroSystems 16.69% 19.55% 16.16%

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats IPG Photonics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.