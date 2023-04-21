Analyzing Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 93.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and AMEN Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $8.57 million 6.93 $5.21 million $0.48 10.77 AMEN Properties $4.06 million N/A $3.44 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Manhattan Bridge Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

18.0% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Manhattan Bridge Capital and AMEN Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 60.53% 13.80% 8.16% AMEN Properties 84.72% 57.80% 52.35%

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

