ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,536,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,073.0 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
ANPDF opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $15.67.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
