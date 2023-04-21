ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,536,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,073.0 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

ANPDF opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

