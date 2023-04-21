Anthony (Tony) Kiernan Purchases 35,000 Shares of Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) Stock

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$43,190.00 ($28,986.58).

Genesis Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Get Genesis Minerals alerts:

About Genesis Minerals

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Leonora Gold project located to the north of Kalgoorlie. Genesis Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.