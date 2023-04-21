Anton Tagliaferro Purchases 122,714 Shares of QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 122,714 shares of QV Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,246.73 ($76,675.66).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QV Equities alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 25,114 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.93 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,280.68 ($15,624.62).

On Thursday, February 23rd, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,150.00 ($30,973.15).

QV Equities Price Performance

QV Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

QV Equities Company Profile

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.