APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of APA by 91.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of APA by 1,863.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 1,243,667 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $34,407,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of APA by 175.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,961,000 after buying an additional 1,003,586 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

