Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Up 7.7% in March

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 151,883 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 164,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 109,763 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 372,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 96,733 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,115,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.56. 39,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $14.53.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

