Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in March

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 128,865 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 258,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 130,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 26,741 shares during the period.

AIF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

