AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Short Interest Update

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 664,300 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on APPF shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $583,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in AppFolio by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.22. The stock had a trading volume of 67,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.04. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $135.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.