Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of APTO opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 319,106 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,070,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,950 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

