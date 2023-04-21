Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of APTO opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 319,106 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,070,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,950 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

