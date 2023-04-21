Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after buying an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,648,000. Condire Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 505,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after buying an additional 158,160 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 406,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,255,000 after buying an additional 148,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 186,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Arch Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:ARCH traded down $4.87 on Thursday, hitting $130.04. The stock had a trading volume of 399,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,206. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.30. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $183.53.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 37.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Arch Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
