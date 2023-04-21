Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after buying an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,648,000. Condire Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 505,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after buying an additional 158,160 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 406,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,255,000 after buying an additional 148,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 186,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

NYSE:ARCH traded down $4.87 on Thursday, hitting $130.04. The stock had a trading volume of 399,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,206. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.30. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 37.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

