Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stake Cut by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 1.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 534,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

