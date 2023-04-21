Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BLD opened at $223.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $225.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

