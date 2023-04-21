Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

ASGN opened at $79.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47. ASGN Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.03 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

