Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $200.62 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $209.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.