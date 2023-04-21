Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 138,924 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 138,924 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

