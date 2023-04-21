ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,232 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 511,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after purchasing an additional 107,734 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 323.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NFG opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.