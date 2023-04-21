ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.55.

PFG stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

