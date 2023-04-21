ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,284,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,152,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 68,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 631.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 850,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 734,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at $641,756,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 55,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at $641,756,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -86.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

