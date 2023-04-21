ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

