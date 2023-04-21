ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $984,000 Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MED opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.52 and a 12-month high of $197.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.52. Medifast had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 100.42%. The firm had revenue of $337.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

