ARGI Investment Services LLC Lowers Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,701.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,502.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,445.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,703.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

