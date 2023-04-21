ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 498 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,202,000 after buying an additional 373,142 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,731,000 after purchasing an additional 307,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,307,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $338.71 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

See Also

