ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) fell 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.26. 200,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,474,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

ASAP Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $54.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASAP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ASAP worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAP Company Profile

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

