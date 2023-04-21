Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 12.5% in March

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $148,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 54.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 481,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 170,163 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 160.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,051,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after buying an additional 320,575 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

