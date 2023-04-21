Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Short Interest Update

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Associated Banc by 10.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 725,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,368. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

