Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $18.65. Associated Banc shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 278,170 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 94.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

