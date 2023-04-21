ATB Capital Trims Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Target Price to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.60.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

TSE CR opened at C$4.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$712.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$6.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65.

Insider Transactions at Crew Energy

Crew Energy Company Profile

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$36,558.57. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

