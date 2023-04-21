Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $125.58 and last traded at $126.13. 175,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 438,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in Atkore by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.