Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,424,324.90 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,424,324.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,016,245.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $1,398,138.34.

On Friday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $1,410,197.94.

On Monday, April 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $1,346,454.34.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.64, for a total value of $1,366,524.96.

On Monday, April 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $1,421,740.70.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,357,480.26.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $1,317,339.02.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,348,866.26.

On Thursday, March 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $1,505,554.92.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of -113.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.91. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

