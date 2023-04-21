Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.25.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

ATO stock opened at $115.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.22.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.