AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AT&T also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

AT&T Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in AT&T by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

