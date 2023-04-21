Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 12,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 27.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 8.6 %

AUR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.49. 2,278,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,045. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.