Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 6.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned approximately 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $82,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.99 and a 200-day moving average of $233.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

