AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,746,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,664.53.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $13.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,688.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,502.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,445.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,722.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

