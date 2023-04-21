Avalanche Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.40 or 0.00065042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.01 billion and approximately $286.22 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,702,250 coins and its circulating supply is 326,639,530 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.