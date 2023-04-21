Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,637,000 after acquiring an additional 58,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

DIA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.70. 1,653,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,988. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

