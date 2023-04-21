Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,751 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,272. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.