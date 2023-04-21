Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,517 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,769,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,771. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

