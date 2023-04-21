Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.30 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITB traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.18. 4,800,792 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.