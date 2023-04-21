Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,236 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.97. 1,887,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,042. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

