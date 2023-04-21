Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 257,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JCPB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. 139,086 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.