Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 225.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,890 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,727 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,514 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,104,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,570,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 160,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

