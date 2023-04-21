Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises 0.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,111,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after buying an additional 428,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.05. 92,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,967. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

