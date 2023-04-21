Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,853,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $209.82. The stock had a trading volume of 250,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,507. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

