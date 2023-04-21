Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.10. The stock had a trading volume of 678,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,906. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $148.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.23.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

