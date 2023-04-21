Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 184,593 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTEB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.22. 1,480,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,453. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.