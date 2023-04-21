Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Avient worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 398.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Avient by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Avient Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AVNT opened at $39.18 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

