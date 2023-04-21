Avista (NYSE:AVA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

AVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 624.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avista by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 704,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,554,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Avista by 2,186.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 511,170 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avista by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 419,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

